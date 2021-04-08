The Vaccination Report

1,369,330 vaccines have been administered in Mississippi with 1,670,975 distributed. 8431 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 8421 people from Leake, 8625 from Neshoba, and 7689 from Winston county. Vaccines have now been distributed in multiple venues around the state. Governor Reeves announced vaccination eligibility has now expanded to ages 16 and over. Vaccines will be distributed in multiple locations in our region this week including the Neshoba Coliseum and Neshoba General. See the vaccination map below for statewide distribution locations.

