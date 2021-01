216,538 vaccines have been administered in Mississippi with 194,597 first round vaccinations and 21,941 second round vaccinations. 1404 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 1462 people from Leake, 1711 from Neshoba and 1295 from Winston county. Overall 463,225 vaccines have been received and distributed throughout Mississippi as of today.

Vaccines are available in our region at the Neshoba County Coliseum throughout the week if you have an appointment.