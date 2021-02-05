The Vaccination Report – Good News To Report About The Second Dose

There is some good news to report about the second dose and access. MSDH announced that “second-dose vaccination appointments will no longer be made through the online scheduler. Instead, look for instructions in your first-dose confirmation e-mail about making a second vaccination appointment. For those who have already received their first vaccination, watch for an e-mail message with instructions on scheduling your second appointment.” Also for any help call the COVID-19 Hotline at 877-978-6453.