The Vaccination Report Including Attala, Leake, Neshoba and Winston

Vaccinations continue. According to the Mississippi Department of Health, 62,744 people from across the state have received their first vaccination. 307 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 178 people from Leake, 480 from Neshoba and 272 from Winston county. Vaccine providers administering COVID-19 vaccine are required to report the doses administered to the Mississippi Immunization Information Exchange (MIIX), the statewide immunization registry, within 24 hours of administering. Vaccines are now available for all health care workers, individuals *65 and older, and also those with pre-existing conditions.

For vaccination locations and screening applications see below –

* 18 drive-through sites and additional private clinics throughout the state provide COVID-19 vaccinations to healthcare workers, health facilities staff and individuals over age 65. An appointment is required.