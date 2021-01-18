The Vaccination Report Including Attala, Leake, Neshoba, Winston

Vaccinations continue. 109,354 people from across the state have received their first vaccination.

719 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 549 people from Leake, 819 from Neshoba and 643 from Winston county.

An additional 52,000 appointments have been confirmed by the MSDH. And the Associated Press is reporting that Governor Reeves has announced an additional 37,000 Vaccines will be coming to the state soon, possibly this week.

We will keep you updated as more appointments and vaccines become available.