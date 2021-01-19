The Vaccination Report Update

Vaccinations continue.114,947 vaccines have been administered with 105,228 first round vaccinations and 9,719 second round vaccinations. 719 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 549 people from Leake, 819 from Neshoba and 643 from Winston county.

An additional 52,000 appointments have been confirmed by the MSDH. And the Associated Press reported that Governor Reeves announced “that 20,000 new COVID vaccine first dose appointments were loaded.” By late yesterday Governor Reeves office confirmed that all 20,000 new vaccine appointments are now booked.

We will keep you updated as more appointments and vaccines become available.