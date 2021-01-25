The Vaccination Report Update

Vaccinations continue. 179,792 vaccines have been administered with 163,471 first round vaccinations and 16,321 second round vaccinations. 1279 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 1129 people from Leake, 1480 from Neshoba and 1216 from Winston county. 414,250 vaccines have been received and distributed throughout Mississippi as of today.

Some emergency service frontline workers have been vaccinated in Leake county within the last few days. Vaccines are available at the Neshoba County Coliseum throughout the week if you have an appointment.

We will keep you updated as more appointments and vaccines become available.