The Whippet Report – Camp Kosy coming this summer

The Kosciusko School District has announced a summer acceleration program called Camp Kosy.

Camp Kosy will give students the opportunity to take courses throughout the summer.

Dates for the programs are June 14 – 18, June 21-25, July 12-16, July 19-23.

Hours are from 7:45 am – 11:00 am daily.

Fill out the registration form here and return it to the Kosciusko High School of Junior High School office prior to April 22.

Audio: Kosciusko School District Superintendent Billy Ellzey gives details on Camp Kosy