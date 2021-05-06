Home » Attala » The Whippet Report – Dates announced for Pre-K graduation and senior awards night The Whippet Report – Dates announced for Pre-K graduation and senior awards night Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest E-Mail Posted on May 6, 2021 by Breck Riley On this edition of The Whippet Report, Kosciusko Superintendent Billy Ellzey announces the dates for Pre-K graduation, college signing day, and senior awards night. Listen to the complete announcement in the audio link below. https://dl.dropbox.com/s/76vd9jj9xw2abdj/2%29%20Pre-K%20Graduation.mp3