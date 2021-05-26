Home » Local » The Whippet Report – Summer update and chess club announcement The Whippet Report – Summer update and chess club announcement Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest E-Mail Posted on May 26, 2021 by Breck Riley On this edition of The Whippet Report, a new club coming to the school district is announced and Kosciusko Superintendent Billy Ellzey speaks about projects happening over the summer. Listen to the complete announcement in the audio link below. https://dl.dropbox.com/s/xkn5482h0f070xz/85000_The%20Whippet%20Report%20-%20May%2025.mp3