After big wins from both the Kosciusko Whippets baseball and softball programs this weekend, the team’s head coaches spoke with Breezy News about their teams and what to expect moving forward.

Kosciusko Baseball head coach Derrik Boland.

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/mjzv10aaei3rk8x/Coach%20Boland%20audio%20for%20Breezynews%20%28Baseball%20coach%29.mp3

Kosciusko Softball head coach Tony Terry