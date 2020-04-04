Theft of Property on Munson’s Crossing Road

The Attala County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information regarding a theft of property on Attala Road 5216 (Munson’s Crossing). The incident took place between 03/27/2020 and 03/29/2020 where multiple items were taken. Some of the items include:

1984 Massey Ferguson 240 tractor with box blade

6’x16’ tandem axle trailer

2017 Honda Rancher 420 four wheeler red in color

2017 Honda Rancher 420 four wheeler black in color

Stihl weed eater

Echo pole saw

Husqvarna pole saw

Several firearms and other items were also taken.

If you have any information or may have seen someone hauling these items on the roadway, please contact Central MS Crimestoppers at 601-355-8477 or the Attala County Sheriff’s Department at 662-289-5556. Your information could lead to a reward of up to $2500.00 from Crimestoppers and as always you can remain anonymous