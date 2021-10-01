Thief Strikes Again ***REWARD OFFERED*** (PHOTOS)

“After talking with the Police Department, several businesses and individuals have been hit over the last few days.” Words from Gary Rigby, owner of SERVPRO.

It was around 5 o’clock this morning when the catalytic converters were taken off of several vehicles at SERVPRO. Just last Friday, September 24th, workers from the Boys & Girls Club of Kosciusko discovered two of their buses were missing catalytic converters.

Mr. Rigby is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the individual(s) responsible. He says to contact him at (601) 953-5954 if you know anything about the crime.

Pictured below are some of the vehicles from SERVPRO that were hit by the thief/thieves as well as a blade that they left behind.



