A third person has been arrested in connection with the Holmes County murder of an Ocean Springs man.

Sheriff Willie March said 17-year-old Parveion Harris has been arrested and charged with capital murder.

Two other suspects, 20-year-old Montavious Landfair and 17-year-old Darius Erving have also been charged with capital murder.

All three are charged in connection with the murder of Kyle Craig, who was in Holmes County to buy a 4-wheeler he’d found online.