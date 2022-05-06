Third Shooting in One Week in Central MS – Officers Ask Public for Assistance

At approximately 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 5th, 2022, Carthage Police Officers were dispatched to 128 Alena Drive in Carthage for reports of gunshots. Officers arrived on scene and after further investigation, it was found that numerous vehicles were shot, and the residence was shot into. No one was injured in the shooting.

The shooter was in a silver/aluminum colored Nissan Pathfinder. A subject on scene stated that he believes this incident stemmed from the shooting that occurred in Kosciusko last Friday April 29th.

Investigator Greg Collins with the Carthage Police Department says: “In light of what’s going on in Kosciusko and Carthage, we are urging the public to come forward with any information they may have so we can stop these shootings occurring in our communities. We encourage anyone with information to call their local law enforcement agency.”

If anyone has information on either of these cases, please contact any of the following:

Carthage Police Department: 601-267-8012

Kosciusko Police Department: 662-289-3131

Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers: 601-919-2223