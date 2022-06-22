This Hot Day was Even Hotter for Attala Firefighters

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

4:00 a.m. – Attala Central Fire Department responded to a call reporting that the house fire on Attala Road 3047/Britt Road from Tuesday was back burning. When firefighters arrived on scene, the entire structure had rekindled as well as a vehicle. Firefighters worked to get it put back out.

9:56 a.m. – Attala Central Fire Department, Ethel Volunteers, and Providence Volunteers were alerted to a large woods fire on Attala Road 5210 near Carson Ridge. MS Forestry Commission was called in to contain the fire.

12:52 p.m. – MS Forestry Commission called for assistance from Attala Central Fire Department, Ethel Volunteers, and McCool Volunteers with a woods fire near the intersection of Attala Road 5002 and Attala Road 5009.