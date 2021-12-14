This is the final week for the “Where’s Wanda” contest

The winner for this past week’s hunt for Wanda the Elf is Connie Henderson of Kosciusko Lower Elementary.

This is the last week for the hunt and the stakes have been raised.

This week’s prize is $300.

Be sure to look all over for Wanda the Elf and click through to submit your chance for the big prize.

You have until 5:00 pm on the 19 to submit your chance.

Rules of the competition: