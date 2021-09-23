Thompson Says Don’t Deport the Haitians

WASHINGTON–You may have seen the images and video of 12,000 Haitian immigrants camped at the U.S.-Mexico border, underneath the international bridge at Del Rio, Texas. Congressman Bennie Thompson says the U.S. should not be sending them back home.

The federal government has been airlifting some of the people back to Haiti. Thompson said it’s too dangerous for them to go back.

“We urge the Administration to halt repatriations to Haiti until the country (Haiti) recovers from these devastating crises. We are troubled by the plan to repatriate thousands of people to Haiti, despite the instability, violence, and devastation that continue to plague the country,” said Thompson, in a letter to Homeland Security and the State Department.

Chairs @RepGregoryMeeks, @BennieGThompson send letter to @StateDept, @DHSgov expressing concern regarding the ongoing repatriation of Haitian migrants and urging a humanitarian moratorium on these repatriations. https://t.co/QGQikQB3Mu — House Foreign Affairs Committee (@HouseForeign) September 22, 2021

Thompson co-wrote the letter with Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Gregory W. Meeks (D-NY), in Thompson’s capacity as Chair of the Homeland Security Committee, in the U.S. House.

He also expressed concern about the conditions for people camped under the bridge, and their treatment.

“Despite the Administration’s rapid deployment of personnel and resources in response to this crisis, much of the strategy to address the care of these vulnerable individuals is deeply concerning,” said the letter.

Some Republicans have said they believe the Haitians are here because of false promises of citizenship.

Thompson represents Attala, Leake and Holmes counties and the Delta in Washington.

Congressman Michael Guest, a Republican, has promised an interview on the matter, which you will read about tomorrow.