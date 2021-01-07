Thompson urges MS Legislature to expand medicaid

WASHINGTON–Congressman Bennie Thompson says he will be working to encourage the Mississippi legislature to accept Medicaid expansion, and billions of dollars that he believes could keep some hospitals out of bankruptcy.

“The money comes with no strings attached,” said Thompson. He cited other states that have used the money in different ways, but said he believes the Republican-controlled state House and Senate, should consider the financial disposition of all of the state’s hospitals.

“I want Mississippi to accept the Medicaid expansion dollars so the hospital in Kosciusko won’t struggle as hard as it is, hospitals in LeFlore County and Coahoma County won’t struggle as hard as they are because rural hospitals have a tough time making ends meet. The Affordable Care Act puts resources there, but the state has to accept them.”

While the federal money may come with no strings attached, the state would be required to put up matching money to help fund new insurance coverage for as many as 220,00 people, a move rejected by two Republican administrations.

Thompson has no power in the state legislature, and did not specify how he might encourage legislators to take up a bill to expand the program.

Story by Chris Davis