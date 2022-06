Incumbent Rep. Bennie Thompson won the Democratic primary Tuesday in Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District.

The House Homeland Security Committee chairman defeated Jerry Kerner.

The 2nd District’s Republican race is headed to a runoff.

That runoff will be between Brian Flowers and either Ronald Eller or Michael Carson.

Congressional District 2 includes Attala and Leake Counties.

Runoff elections will are set for Tuesday, June 28. (AP)