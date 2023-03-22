Those Involved in Ethel Shooting Incident Identified

Attala County Sheriff, Tim Nail has released the names of those involved in the Wednesday evening shooting in Ethel.

Cliffton Merritt, 52 years of age, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Merritt fired a weapon at Harvey Clark, 57 years of age, sending him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

3/22/2023 6:40 p.m. – Attala County Sheriff’s Office says that one person is in custody and one is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after today’s shooting in Ethel. Attala County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this incident. No names are being released at this time.

3/22/2023 4:50 p.m. – Breezy News has learned of a shooting that occurred outside Dollar General in Ethel just after 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

It was reported that individuals were arguing, then gunshot(s) were heard. One person has been shot and their condition is currently unknown.