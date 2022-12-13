HomeLocalThreat of Severe Weather Increasing in Local Area

Threat of Severe Weather Increasing in Local Area

by

The National Weather Service continues to shift the focus of the expected outbreak of severe weather in Mississippi tonight and tomorrow.  It’s now placed Leake and Neshoba counties under a Level 3 “enhanced” risk of tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds and large hail.   Attala County remains under a Level 2 “slight” risk.   The storms could begin in western Mississippi as early as this evening but most of the state won’t see severe weather until after midnight and through the day tomorrow.   The threat of flash floods is also increasing with two to four inches expected and five to seven inches possible.  A flash flood watch will be in effect beginning this evening.  And NWS says winds will be picking up this evening ahead of the storms with gusts up to 40 mph possible in areas including Attala County and northwestern Leake County.

 

Flash Flood Watch from 6pm-Wednesday afternoon:

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Local COVID Cases Hit Three-Month High

Photos: Local Child’s Wish Granted Just in Time for Christmas

Flu Surge Continues in Local Health District

Theft From Local Business

Kosciusko and Attala County Schools to release early due to weather

Photo Gallery: Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Health Science 2 Students Performed Blood Pressure Screenings at Local Business