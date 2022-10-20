Threats at Cannonade, an Unwanted Person, and Many Small Fires North of McCool

On Wednesday at 4:44pm, officers were requested to Cannonade for one resident physically threatening another.

At 6:27pm, a deputy was requested to Attala Road 4216 to have someone removed from their property.

At 8:54pm, deputies were requested to the power plant in McAdams for an unknown vehicle on the property.

At 9:50pm, the fire department was mobilized for a report of a brushfire on county road 2250 in the McCool area. Forestry was subsequently notified.

At 10:12pm, there was an additional call for two fires on county road 2247. Forestry was also needed at this location.

At 10:28pm, the caller from Attala Road 4216 said that the person had returned to their property. Officers advised the caller that they would be in the area.

The fire on 2250 was reported contained at 10:44pm.

At 10:45pm, the same fire engine reported two more fires on county road 2120 south of 2255 and that they would need forestry there also.