Three Arrested on Grand Larceny Charges (Video)

Three people are behind bars in connection with a stolen 4-wheeler recovered last week in Holmes County.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail said Cameron Griffin and Tiffany Barr from Attala County, along with Daniel McNeer from Holmes County, were arrested earlier this week.

The three are accused of stealing the 4-wheeler from a home on Attala Road 3002 in early January.

Deputies found the vehicle in Holmes County Tuesday, Feb. 12 due to a tip turned in to the Sheriff’s Office.

The three suspects were arrested and have been charged with grand larceny and are being held on a $10,000 bond each in connection with the crime.

Sheriff Nail tells Breezy News of the arrest in the video below.