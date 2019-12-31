Three Classified as EF-1 Tornadoes from Sunday Storm

Civil Defense Danny Townsend contacted Breezy News with the results of the storm intensity that came through the County on Sunday.

Townsend gave an update on Monday to the storm but could not confirm that it would be classified as a tornado.

According to CD1 there were 3 EF-1 tornadoes that caused the damage in Attala county.

A tornado rated as an F1 has winds speeds between 73 to 112 MPH.

1 EF-1 hit the Newport area, 1 in Ethel and the other in McCool.

Clean up still continues in the county from the damage created by the storm.

Photo by 4-County Electric Power Association