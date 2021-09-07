Home » Attala » Three COVID Deaths Reported in Central Mississippi

Three COVID Deaths Reported in Central Mississippi

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–Three people were reported dead from COVID in central Mississippi over the weekend, according to the Mississippi Dept. of Health.

Those deaths included two people in Attala County and one person in Holmes County.

Totals over the weekend were down from what they were last weekend, at 5,781new cases, compared to over 7,000 the weekend before. The department says 125 people died across the state.

The latest numbers show Mississippi is 37 percent vaccinated, which is an improvement, but is still the lowest rate in the country.

