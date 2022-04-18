Three Injured in a Crash on Natchez Trace Parkway in Leake County

1:47 a.m. – Leake County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, and Natchez Trace Park Rangers were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on the Natchez Trace Parkway near Red Dog Road. A vehicle struck a tree that had fallen in the roadway. Three people were injured and transported to the hospital.

3:01 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a male individual standing near the roadway on HWY 35 North near the Choctaw Reservation area. The person was said to be jumping in and out of the highway when cars came toward him.

3:58 p.m. – Carthage Police were called to Westbrook Square Apartments on HWY 16 West near Head Start for a disturbance in progress there.