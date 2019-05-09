Three local track athletes win track and field state championships

Three Attala County athletes won state championships at MHSAA State Track and Field Championships in Pearl.

Kosciusko Whippet track star Devonte Ellis took home the gold medal in the Boys 100 Meter Dash (4A), Percy Lewis of McAdams won gold in Boys Shot Put (1A), and Zakiya Dotson of Ethel captured first place in the Girls 200 Meter Dash (1A).

Ellis and Dotson also earned 2nd place finishes in additional events.

Ellis won silver medal as a part of the 4-man team that ran the 4×200 Meter Relay and Dotson placed 2nd in the 400 Meter Dash.

Other notable finishes include:

Kosciusko – 2nd place High Jump – Tyneria Cross

Kosciusko – 2nd place 4×200 Meter Relay – Vinterrious Hunt, Bobo Miller, Calvin Banks, and Devonte Ellis

Ethel – 2nd place 400 Meter Dash – Zakiya Dotson

Ethel – 3rd place Girls 4×200 Meter Relay

McAdams – 3rd place 100 Meter Dash – Kristopher Brown

Kosciusko – 4th place Long Jump – Diamond Rayford

Kosciusko – 4th place Pole Vault – Presley Fulgham

Kosciusko – 4th place Triple Jump – Calvin Banks

McAdams – 4th Place High Jump – Jakeria Young

Pictured (Top Right): Kosciusko’s Devonte Ellis receives the gold medal for winning the 100 Meter Dash.

Pictured (Below): McAdams’ Percry Lewis and Kendarioun Boatman with Coach Jim Risen.

