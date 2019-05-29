Three more arrested in connection with April shooting

Three more people have people have been arrested in connection with an April 18 shooting in Attala County.

Sheriff Tim Nail said three women, 41-year-old Amy Collins, 33-year-old Patricia Cain, and 30-year-old Elizabeth Cain, have all been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

Bond for all three was set at $20,000 each.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of April 18 in western Attala County. The victim 32-year-old Rachel Gibson, was airlifted to a Jackson hospital for treatment.

Joshua Moore of Maben, MS was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in the days following the shooting.

Sheriff Nail said the case is still under investigation and more arrests could be made.

Pictured (Top L to R): Amy Collins, Patricia Cain

Bottom: Elizabeth Cain