Two Attala County residents and one from Leake County are among the 25 deaths reported in Friday’s COVID-19 update from the State Department of Health. The deaths occurred between January 14th and January 27th. Since the pandemic began, 93 deaths in Attala County and 95 in Leake County have been blamed on the virus. There were 102 new COVID cases reported in Neshoba County, 32 in Leake County and 25 in Attala County.