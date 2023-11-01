Three people in hospital after vehicle strikes tree near Carmack area

Attala Central Fire Department, Carmack Volunteers, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol all responded to a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 35 near Attala Rd. 3106 on Monday, October 30th at approximately 8:20 p.m.

The vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree head-on. The individuals in the vehicle were trapped, but first responders were able to get them out of the vehicle without using the jaws of life.

Two passengers in the vehicle suffered serious injuries and were transported by ambulance to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle also sustained multiple injuries and was transported to the hospital via ambulance. The condition of all involved is currently unknown.