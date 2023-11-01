HomeAttalaThree people in hospital after vehicle strikes tree near Carmack area

Three people in hospital after vehicle strikes tree near Carmack area

by
SHARE NOW

Attala Central Fire Department, Carmack Volunteers, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol all responded to a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 35 near Attala Rd. 3106 on Monday, October 30th at approximately 8:20 p.m.

The vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree head-on.  The individuals in the vehicle were trapped, but first responders were able to get them out of the vehicle without using the jaws of life.

Two passengers in the vehicle suffered serious injuries and were transported by ambulance to the hospital.  The driver of the vehicle also sustained multiple injuries and was transported to the hospital via ambulance.  The condition of all involved is currently unknown.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Vehicle lost in fire Sunday in Attala

Vehicle used in armed robbery at Sallis Dollar General recovered – suspects still on loose

Vehicle stolen from Leake County recovered by KPD

Reckless Driving, Vehicle in Ditch, and More Monday Night in Attala

Video: Kosciusko hosts area schools for 7-on-7 scrimmages

Photo: Tree and pole down on Coleman St.