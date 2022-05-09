Third Encounter With KPD Results In Man’s Arrest

A man is accused of breaking into a medical supply business in Kosciusko over the weekend, using a rock to shatter the glass door– a crime witnessed by a police officer. Ashley McKee was quickly arrested but not before a Taser was used to place him into custody. Police say the incident Saturday evening was the third time officers had encountered the man that day. Police say, first, he was injured during a fight on West Jefferson Street– but nobody wanted to press charges and McKee was released after refusing medical treatment. Later, he showed up at the hospital where he was involved in another disturbance, was issued a citation and left in the care of the medical staff. Police say McKee left the hospital and an officer spotted him walking down the street shortly before the break-in at United Medical.