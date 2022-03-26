Three Tornadoes Confirmed In Attala County

The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornado touchdowns in Attala County during the storms that moved through the state on March 22nd. All three were rated EF-1, one of them the same tornado that hit Goodman. NWS says that tornado tracked out of Holmes County and into Attala County as another was developing near Sallis. The third tornado touched down north of Sallis. The Holmes-Attala storm was on the ground for 19 minutes with a track length of 14.5 miles and a maximum width of 700 yards. The Sallis tornadoes were much briefer, narrower and shorter, one of them on the ground for two minutes across 1.6 miles, the other lasting four minutes and traveling 3.4 miles.