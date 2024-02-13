HomeAttalaUpdated: Three-Vehicle Crash in front of Walmart in Kosciusko

Updated: Three-Vehicle Crash in front of Walmart in Kosciusko

by
SHARE NOW

Update:

Multiple people were transported to the hospital via ambulance and at least one was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson for their injuries.

A witness of the crash tells Breezy News that one vehicle was in the center lane of the roadway waiting to turn into an entrance of Walmart when a vehicle struck them from behind, launching them forward and causing them to strike a vehicle in oncoming traffic.

Dispatch received calls about a crash involving three vehicles on Veteran’s Memorial Dr. in front of Walmart in Kosciusko on Tuesday, February 13th.  The wreck happened at approximately 2:07 p.m.

Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire Department, and EMS all responded to the scene.  Injuries were reported, but the severity of those injuries and the number of people with injuries is currently unconfirmed.

All 3 vehicles were towed from the scene.  The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

We will update you here when more information is made available.

2 comments
  1. Anita Mayo
    Anita Mayo
    February 13, 2024 at 6:28 PM

    Prayers!!

    Reply
  2. Semico D***erson
    Semico D***erson
    February 14, 2024 at 4:02 PM

    Praying for everyone involved.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

LIVE VIDEO – Neshoba Central vs Kosciusko (baseball)

One injured in wreck south of Kosciusko

Food Truck Frenzy in downtown Kosciusko set for March

And the Valentine’s Day Romantic Night for Two in Downtown Kosciusko winner is……

FBC Kosciusko parking project on S. Huntington

Kosciusko School District to hold prayer vigil for deceased students