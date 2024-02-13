Updated: Three-Vehicle Crash in front of Walmart in Kosciusko

Update:

Multiple people were transported to the hospital via ambulance and at least one was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson for their injuries.

A witness of the crash tells Breezy News that one vehicle was in the center lane of the roadway waiting to turn into an entrance of Walmart when a vehicle struck them from behind, launching them forward and causing them to strike a vehicle in oncoming traffic.

Dispatch received calls about a crash involving three vehicles on Veteran’s Memorial Dr. in front of Walmart in Kosciusko on Tuesday, February 13th. The wreck happened at approximately 2:07 p.m.

Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire Department, and EMS all responded to the scene. Injuries were reported, but the severity of those injuries and the number of people with injuries is currently unconfirmed.

All 3 vehicles were towed from the scene. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

We will update you here when more information is made available.