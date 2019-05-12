Three Vehicle Crash Sends Two to Local Hospital

At 6:43 pm on Saturday night Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Sallis Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a three vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on Attala Road 4213, also known as Horne’s Grocery Road, near New Baptist Church.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and found the road completely blocked and all three vehicles with heavy damage.

According to Attala 8m Sergeant Nick Cox, two patients were transported to Baptist-Attala with what appeared to be minor injures.

There is no word at this time as to the cause of the crash. The Attala County Sheriff’s Department will be in charge of the investigation.