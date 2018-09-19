Three Vehicle MVA on 12

At 5:45 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Sallis Volunteers, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire Central Station were dispatched to a report of a three vehicle MVA. The accident was located at Horne’s Grocery on Highway 12 west.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified units that one lane of traffic was blocked.

MedStat checked all occupants of the vehicles and although there were minor injuries no medical transport was needed.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.