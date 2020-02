At 6:52 am Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire responded to a report of a three vehicle MVA.. The caller said it was located on highway 12 west in front of Hickory Hills Apartment.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified dispatch the occupants refused medical transport. MedStat was cancelled while en-route. Firefighters then cleared the scene.

There has been no word on the cause of thew accident.

The Kosciusko Police Department will be in charge of the investigation.