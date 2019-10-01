Three Vehicle MVA Sends Three To Hospital

At 10:08 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a three vehicle MVA on highway 12 east near UPS.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find the east lane of traffic blocked and three vehicle with heavy damage.

Deputy Scott Chunn tells Breezy News that MedStat transported three accident victims to Baptist-Attala most complaining of neck and back pain. The full extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.