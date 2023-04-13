Thursday Kosciusko softball game rescheduled for Friday

The Kosciusko Lady Whippets softball game scheduled for today (Thursday) against West Lauderdale has been rescheduled.

That game will now be played Friday, April 14 at 6:30 pm.

The game was postponed due to heavy rain in the Kosciusko area.

Kosciusko has already clinched a share of the Region 4-4A Championship. If the Lady Whippets win the game, they will earn the title outright and get a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

KHS students can get into the game for $1 by using the link sent to their school email through GoFan.