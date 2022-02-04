Thursday’s Weather: Floods, Wind And Ice

This part of central Mississippi got some rain Thursday but the showers were much heavier in the southeastern part of the state where streets were flooded. Hattiesburg got more than four inches of rain breaking a record. And the storms produced wind gusts that ripped tin roofing off walkways and buildings at Camp Shelby. The freezing rain in the Delta wasn’t as heavy as predicted with about an eighth of a inch of ice accumulation on the Delta State campus in Cleveland. A light glaze of ice was reported on vehicles Thursday night as far south as the Jackson area.