Tigers 5-1 after tough win over FCA, first win in series since 2005

The Ethel Tigers, having lost 13 straight to French Camp with their last victory in the series being a 27-20 win over the Panthers in 2005, moved to 5-1 overall and 1-1 in 1A Region 6 play with a hard-fought 28-21 win over FCA on Friday night. The Panthers fell to 1-6 overall and 0-2 in 1A Region 6 Play. The Tigers took an 8-0 lead into the half and were able to hang on for the 28-21 win. Ethel will travel to McAdams (1-6), who are coming off a 47-6 loss to Velma Jackson, next Friday night in another 1A Region 6 contest. The Panthers will host Nanih Waiya, who fell to 2-5 after dropping a 22-20 decision to Noxapater, in another 1A Region 6 contest next Friday night as well.