The Ethel Tigers baseball team is moving on the MHSAA 1A baseball playoffs.

The Tigers defeated Richton 4-1 Saturday night in Ethel to clinch game three of the 2nd round series.

Ethel will move on to face the winner of the Taylorsville/Lumberton series.

Those two teams will play game 3 Monday night.

The complete 1A baseball bracket can be found HERE.