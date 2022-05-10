HomeAttalaTigers advance to South State Championship

Tigers advance to South State Championship

by

The Ethel Tigers baseball team will play for the 1A South State Championship.

The Tigers advanced to the series with a 10-0 win Monday night over Richton.

Facing the Tigers for the South State title will be Resurrection Catholic.

The Eagles and Tigers have recent playoffs history.

In 2021, Resurrection eliminated the Tigers in the third round of the playoffs.

Game 1 of the South State Championship will be in Ethel Friday, May 13 beginning at 7:00 pm.

