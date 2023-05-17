Tigers advance to South State Championship

HomeAttalaTigers advance to South State Championship

The Ethel Tigers baseball team will play for the 1A South State Championship.

On Wednesday, the team defeated Taylorsville 3-1 to win the decisive Game 3 of the third round series, which had been postponed multiple times due to weather.

Ethel will now face Resurection Catholic for a spot in the 1A State Championship.

That series will be begin this weekend.

On the north side of the bracket, Vardaman and West Union will meet for the North State Championship.

See the complete 1A baseball bracket HERE.

