County rivals Ethel and McAdams will square off Friday night on the football field.

Bragging rights will be on the line as the Bulldog and Tigers face each other for the 68th time.

In the last ten meetings, McAdams holds a slight edge with six wins to Ethel’s four. However, Ethel leads the overall series 35-31-1.

Both teams will be looking for their first win for the 2020 season.

The Tigers and the Bulldogs will kickoff at 7:00 pm in Ethel.