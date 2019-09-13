Tigers and Bulldogs tonight on Cruisin 98.3

County rivals Ethel and McAdams will square off tonight on the football field.

Bragging rights will be on the line as the Bulldog and Tigers face each other for the 53rd time.

The game carries more weight this year than the past two seasons as the teams are once again in the same division (Region 3-1A).

In the last ten meetings, McAdams holds a slight edge with six wins to Ethel’s four. However, Ethel leads the overall series 26-25-1.

The Tigers and the Bulldogs will kickoff at 7:00 pm in McAdams.

Tonight’s game can be heard on Cruisin 98.3 or online at Breeyznews.com and Kicks96news.com.