Tigers move to 5-3 with win over Bobcats

The Ethel Tigers moved to 5-3 on the season with a big win Friday night over Sebastopol.
Ethel won the game by a final of 36-30.
With the win, the Tigers move into 2nd place in Region 3-1A with just two district games remaining.
The Tigers will travel to West Lowndes this Friday, before hosting Vardaman on Oct. 29 to close out district play.
Tigers win 36-30 over Sebastopol @bshields0244 @TylerCleveland @breck_riley Tigers are Rolling. West Lowndes next week. At West Lowndes!
— Ethel High School (@TigersEthel) October 16, 2021