Tigers move to 5-3 with win over Bobcats

The Ethel Tigers moved to 5-3 on the season with a big win Friday night over Sebastopol.

Ethel won the game by a final of 36-30.

With the win, the Tigers move into 2nd place in Region 3-1A with just two district games remaining.

The Tigers will travel to West Lowndes this Friday, before hosting Vardaman on Oct. 29 to close out district play.