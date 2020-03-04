Tigers Overcome Whippets in Rare Matchup

The Kosciusko Whippets hosted the Ethel Tigers Tuesday night in baseball action. Despite being the closest schools to each other, these two rarely meet on the field. This was the first time in eight years since the two met in hardball play.

The Whippets started off the evening with a two-run lead in the first inning. They held that lead for three innings until the Tigers finally got a man home. In the sixth, the Tigers scored three and the Whippets one. And that was the final, the Whippets coming up short, 4-3. The Whippets travel to Ethel on Friday to even the score.

Walker Hill was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

The next broadcast game will be, audio only, Monday, April 9th, when the Whippets travel and play Neshoba Central. Stay tuned to your favorite Breezy connection for the game time, once it’s posted. Whippets baseball is broadcast on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.