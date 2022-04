The Ethel Lady Tigers are the champions of Region 5-1A.

The team captured the title with a 14-3 win over Sebastopol Thursday night.

Ethel is currently 9-0 in district play with just one game left against Region 5 competition. That game is against Noxapater Thursday, April 14.

Winning the district gives the Tigers a first round bye in the MHSAA playoffs.