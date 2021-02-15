Tips for preventing frozen pipes during freezing temperatures

As temperatures continue to drop during the ongoing winter storm, it’s important to make sure you take steps to make sure your pipes don’t freeze.

Consumerreports.org has compiled a list of ways to take care of your home’s plumbing so pipes don’t freeze over:

Keep garage doors closed, especially if there are water supply lines in the garage.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing, especially if your sinks are on an exterior wall. (If you have small children, be sure to remove any harmful cleaners and household chemicals.)

Let the cold water drip from a faucet served by exposed pipes. Running water through the pipe—even at a trickle—helps prevent pipes from freezing.

Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature during day and night. Again, during a cold snap is not the time to set back the thermostat at night to save a few bucks on your heating bill.

If you plan to be away during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, set to a temperature no lower than 55° F.

For the long term, add insulation to attics, basements, and crawl spaces. Insulation will maintain higher temperatures in those areas. And to prevent drafts, seal cracks and openings around windows, doors, and at sill plates, where the house rests on its foundation.

If your pipes do happen to freeze over, there are a few steps you can take to thaw the pipes: